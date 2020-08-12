Canadian Stocks Rebounding Along With Commodities Prices

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure late in the previous session, Canadian stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is currently up 173.73 points or 1.1 percent at 16,670.73 after reaching its best intraday level in five months.

Energy stocks have helped to lead the market higher amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index has jumped by 1.4 percent.

The strength in the sector comes as crude for September has surged up $0.97 to $42.58 a barrel following the release of a report showing a bigger than expected weekly drop in U.S. crude oil inventories.

Considerable strength has also emerged among materials stocks, which are rebounding along with the price of gold. With gold for December delivery climbing $7 to $1,953.30 a barrel, the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index is up by 1.2 percent.

Industrial, financial, and information technology stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while commercial real estate stocks are bucking the uptrend.

