Canadian Stocks Reach Record High On Upbeat U.S. Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved moderately higher during trading on Friday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions.

The S&/TSX Composite Index is currently up 82.28 points or 0.4 percent at 21,424.41 after reaching a new record intraday high in early trading.

The continued upward move partly reflects a positive reaction to a Labor Department report showing stronger than expected U.S. job growth in the month of October.

The report said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 531,000 jobs in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 312,000 jobs in September.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 425,000 jobs compared to the addition of 194,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

With employment increasing by more than expected, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent in October from 4.8 percent in September, hitting its lowest level since March of 2020. The unemployment rate was expected to edge down to 4.7 percent.

The Labor Department described the job growth as widespread, with notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, and transportation and warehousing.

The upbeat jobs data has added to optimism about the outlook for the economy despite lingering concerns about supply chain issues and rising inflation.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada released a report showing Canadian employment held steady in October after returning to pre-pandemic levels in September, inching up by 31,000 jobs.

The report showed the unemployment rate fell to a 20-month low of 6.7 percent in October from 6.9 percent in September, falling within 1 percentage point of the 5.7 percent seen in February of 2020.

Statistics Canada said job growth in a number of industries, including retail trade, was offset by declines elsewhere, including in accommodation and food services.

Industrial, financial and consumer staples stocks are seeing strength on the day, while healthcare stocks have moved sharply lower.

