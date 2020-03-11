Canadian Stocks Pulling Back Sharply After Yesterday's Rally

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved sharply lower in morning trading on Wednesday, giving back ground after ending the previous session firmly in positive territory.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has seen further downside after gapping open lower and is currently down 408.21 points or 2.7 percent at 14,549.88.

The pullback by Canadian stocks comes as traders look to cash in on yesterday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

Johns Hopkins also said the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has jumped to more than 1,000 from just over 100 a week ago.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that up to 70 percent of the German population could become infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

Energy stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index down by 6.8 percent.

The weakness in the sector comes as the price of crude oil for April delivery is slumping $1.13 to $33.23 a barrel after spiking $3.23 to $34.36 a barrel on Tuesday.

Consumer discretionary, financial, and materials stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

