Canadian Stocks Pulling Back Off Record Highs

(RTTNews) - After climbing to record highs in the previous session, Canadian stocks have given back some ground during trading on Tuesday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has climbed off its worst levels of the day but continues to see modest weakness, slipping 45.56 points or 0.3 percent to 16,987.30.

The pullback on the day may be partly due to profit taking, with traders cashing in on some of the recent strength in the markets.

Traders continue to express some uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal but largely remain optimistic an agreement will eventually be reached.

Energy stocks have helped to lead the way back to the downside, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index slumping by 1 percent. A steep drop by the price of natural gas is weighing on the sector.

Financial and telecom stocks are also seeing notable weakness on the day, while some strength is visible among technology stocks.

