Markets

Canadian Stocks Pull Back Sharply After Reaching New Record Highs

December 12, 2025 — 11:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After climbing to new record highs early in the session, Canadian stocks have come under considerable selling pressure over the course of the trading day on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is slumping 258.64 points or 0.8 percent to 31,402.09 after reaching a record intraday high of 31,760.82.

The significant weakness that has emerged on Bay Street coincides with a tech-led sell-off in the U.S, where the tech-heavy Nasdaq is tumbling by 1.8 percent.

Canadian tech stocks have followed their U.S. peers lower, resulting in a 4.3 percent nosedive by the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index.

Materials and consumer staples stocks are also seeing some weakness on the day, while healthcare stocks have skyrocketed, resulting in an 8.6 percent spike by the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index.

On the economic front, Statistics Canada released a report showing the total value of building permits issued in Canada soared by 14.9 percent to C$13.8 billion in October, led by the residential sector.

Separate reports showed sales by Canadian wholesalers inched up by 0.1 percent in October, while Canadian industrial capacity utilization rose to 78.5 percent in the third quarter from 77.6 percent in the second quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.