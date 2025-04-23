Markets

Canadian Stocks Pull Back Off Early Highs But Remain Firmly Positive

April 23, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen in the previous session, Canadian stocks turned in another strong performance during trading on Wednesday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index gave back ground after an early surge but still ended the day up 166.70 points or 0.7 percent at 24,472.68.

Canadian stocks initially followed their U.S. peers higher after President Donald Trump appeared to soften his stance on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

"I have no intention of firing him," Trump told reporters on Tuesday but reiterated he would like to see Powell and the Fed resume lowering interest rates.

Trump's attacks on Powell, including calling him a "major loser" as recently as Monday, had led to anxiety about the Fed's independence.

Technology stocks posted particularly strong gains on the day, with the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index spiking by 3.3 percent.

Financial and industrial stocks also saw considerable strength, while gold stocks moved sharply lower along with the price of the precious metal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.