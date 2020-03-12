Canadian Stocks Plummeting To Lowest Levels In Four Years

(RTTNews) - Following the sharp pullback seen in the previous session, Canadian stocks have shown another substantial move to the downside during trading on Thursday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has plunged 1,333.92 points or 9.4 percent to 12,936.17, plummeting to its lowest intraday level in four years.

Canadian stocks have joined a global sell-off amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continue after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the outbreak last night.

Trump was likely seeking to calm the markets but has instead exacerbated concerns by announcing a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days.

The president's remarks also created some confusion, as he initially said the prohibitions would apply to trade and cargo before subsequently tweeting that trade "will in no way be affected."

Trump also announced plans to address the economic impact of the outbreak, although some investors have complained about a lack of specifics.

Reflecting the widespread impact of the outbreak, the NBA has suspended its season after an all-star player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have also tested positive in Australia.

Energy stocks have helped to lead the way lower once again, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index tanking by 13 percent.

The continued sell-off by energy stocks comes amid a notable decrease by the price of crude oil, as crude for April delivery is tumbling $1.53 to $31.45 a barrel.

Healthcare, financial, and utilities stocks are also seeing substantial weakness amid another broad based sell-off by the markets.

