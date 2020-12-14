Canadian Stocks Pare Gains After Positive Start

(RTTNews) - After opening on a firm note Monday morning on positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front, the Canadian stock market pared gains and was down slightly at noon, led by losses in energy section.

Consumer discretionary and information technology stocks are up with impressive gains. A few stocks from utilities, consumer staples, industrial and real estate sections are also notably higher. Financial, materials and healthcare stocks are mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 1.08 points at 17,547.84 a little before noon. Earlier, after opening at 17,617.26, the index dropped to a low of 17,514.64.

Among the most actively traded stocks, Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) is down 3.75%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is lower by about 2.2% and BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) is declining 1.75%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) are down 1 to 1.6%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are down 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. TC Energy (TRP.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are also notably lower.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is rising 4%. BlackBerry (BB.TO) is gaining 1.5%, Air Canada (AC.TO) is up 1.4% and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) is advancing 1.1%.

Among other notable gainers, Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) is up more than 3% and Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO) is surging up 2.5%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL.TO) said the company expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA of C$3.2 billion to C$3.4 billion and a 2021 capital investment program of C$785 million. The company noted that adjusted EBITDA next year will be positively impacted by approximately C$1 billion of new assets that will have entered service in 2020 and during the first quarter of 2021. The stock is down by about 1.7%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) today announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Eltek Nordic, a power conversion company headquartered in Drammen, Norway and part of Delta, to provide reliable backup power solutions for telecom networks and other critical communication infrastructure, with a focus on Nordic countries, primarily Norway, Denmark and Iceland. The stock is down 1%.

In the U.S., Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, gave the approval for Pfizer- BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, following the Emergency Use Authorization or EUA issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer commenced first shipments of the vaccine to distribution centers across the country.

Last week, Canada became the third country to authorize use of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

