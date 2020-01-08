Canadian stocks opens flat amid U.S.-Iran uncertainty

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index treaded water at the open on Wednesday as markets remained wary of an escalation in Middle East tensions after Iran's attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 6.7 points, or 0.04%, at 17,174.76.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

