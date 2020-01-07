Canadian stocks open stronger as Middle East tensions recede

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Tuesday as tensions receded over a standoff between the United States and Iran, following an absence of escalation by either side.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 4.8 points, or 0.03%, at 17,110.27.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

