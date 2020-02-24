Canadian stocks open lower as coronavirus fears spell risk-off mood

US Markets

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as fears over a potential coronavirus pandemic, following a spike in cases outside China, prompted a sale of risk-heavy assets.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 375.42 points, or 2.1%, at 17,468.11.

Most Popular