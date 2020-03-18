US Markets

Canadian stocks open lower as coronavirus-driven rout continues

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index plummeted in early trade on Wednesday as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continued to prompt selling in equities, while weakness in oil prices added to the pressure.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 516.86 points, or 4.07%, at 12,168.35.

