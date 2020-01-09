Canadian stocks open higher amid waning Middle East tensions

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by easing tensions in the Middle East.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.43 points, or 0.24%, at 17,208.25.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

