Canadian Stocks Moving Moderately Higher In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, Canadian stocks are seeing further upside in morning trading on Thursday.

Currently, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 70.32 points or 0.3 percent at 21,414.97, just off its new one-month intraday high.

The continued strength on the day partly reflects recent upward momentum, which has helped stocks largely offset the pullback seen in reaction to initial reports about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

With early indications that the Omicron variant causes milder symptoms, traders seem optimistic the new strain will not detail the economic recovery.

So-called "window dressing" may also be contributing to the upward move, as institutional investors look to boost the value of their portfolios going into the end of the year.

Healthcare stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside, with the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index jumping by 3 percent after plummeting by 5.6 percent on Wednesday.

Technology and gold stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves.

