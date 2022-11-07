Canadian Stocks Move To The Upside After Early Volatility

(RTTNews) - After fluctuating early in the session, Canadian stocks are mostly higher in late-morning trading on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index briefly dipped below the unchanged line in early trading but is currently up 88.20 points or 0.5 percent at 19,538.01.

Bay Street is benefiting from strength among energy stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index surging by 1.6 percent.

The rally by energy stocks comes as the price of crude oil for December delivery is jumping $1.11 to $93.72 a barrel.

Substantial strength is also visible among real estate stocks, as reflected by the 3.2 percent spike by S&P/TSX Capped Real Estate Index.

Trading activity appears somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday and the release of consumer price inflation data on Thursday.

The midterm elections will determine whether Democrats maintain control of Congress, while the inflation data could impact the outlook for interest rates.

