Canadian Stocks Move To The Downside Amid Interest Rate Concerns

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, Canadian stocks have shown a notable move to the downside during trading on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has regained ground after hitting its lowest intraday level in over a month but remains down 132.42 points or 0.7 percent at 20,055.77.

Concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates continue to weigh on the markets following the release of a report showing an unexpected acceleration in the annual rate of U.S. core consumer price growth.

The Labor Department report said annual growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, accelerated to 4.7 percent in January from an upwardly revised 4.6 percent in December.

Economists had expected the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices to slow to 4.3 percent from the 4.4 percent originally reported for the previous month.

Paul Ashworth, Chief North America Economist at Capital Economics, called the data "another sign that the Fed might have to leave its policy rate higher for longer."

Healthcare stocks are giving back ground after moving sharply higher in the previous session, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index down by 1.5 percent.

Interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks are also seeing notable weakness along with technology and materials stocks.

