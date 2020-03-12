Canadian Stocks Move Sharply Lower Amid Global Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks showed another substantial move to the downside during trading on Thursday, extending the sell-off seen in the previous session.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index tanked 1,761.64 points or 12.3 percent to 12,508.45, ending the session at its lowest closing level in four years.

Canadian stocks joined a global sell-off amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continue after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the outbreak last night.

Trump was likely seeking to calm the markets but instead exacerbated concerns by announcing a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days.

The president's remarks also created some confusion, as he initially said the prohibitions would apply to trade and cargo before subsequently tweeting that trade "will in no way be affected."

Trump also announced plans to address the economic impact of the outbreak, although some investors have complained about a lack of specifics.

Reflecting the widespread impact of the outbreak, the NBA, the NHL, and Major League Soccer have all suspended their seasons and Major League Baseball has delayed opening day.

Additionally, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Energy stocks helped to lead the markets lower once again, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index plummeting by 16.6 percent.

The continued sell-off by energy stocks came amid a notable decrease by the price of crude oil, as crude for April delivery tumbled $1.48 to $31.50 a barrel.

Healthcare, financial, telecom and utilities stocks also saw substantial weakness amid another broad based sell-off by the markets.

