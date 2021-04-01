Markets

Canadian Stocks Move Sharply Higher Amid Jumping Commodities Prices

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, Canadian stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index moved steadily higher throughout the session before closing up 289.65 points or 1.5 percent at 18,990.32 a new record closing high.

Energy stocks helped to lead the way higher on the day, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index spiking by 3.2 percent.

The rally by energy stocks came as the price of crude oil soared $2.29 to $61.45 a barrel after OPEC and its allies agreed to incremental increases in production.

Significant strength was also visible among materials stocks, as reflected by the 3.2 percent jump by the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index.

The strength in the sector came as price of gold for June delivery climbed $12.80 to $1,728.40 an ounce, extending the rebound seen in the previous session.

Information technology stocks also showed a strong upward move on the day, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index up by 2.6 percent.

Most of the other major sectors also moved to the upside, with healthcare stocks among the few groups to buck the uptrend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular