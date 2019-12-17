Canadian Stocks Move Modestly Higher Amid Strength In The Energy Sector

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, Canadian stocks moved modestly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up 18.84 points or 0.1 percent to 17,075.20, closing higher for the fourth straight session and climbing back toward the record highs set late last month.

Energy stocks helped to lead the way higher, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index jumping by 1.8 percent amid a continued increase by the price of crude oil.

Crude for January delivery climbed $0.73 to a new three-month closing high of $60.94 a barrel amid optimism completion of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal will lead to an increase in energy demand.

On the other hand, healthcare stocks saw substantial weakness on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index down by 1.8 percent.

Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.

With the phase one U.S.-China trade deal nearing the finishing line and the Federal Reserve likely on hold for the foreseeable future, investors will need to find new sources of inspiration.

In economic news, Statistics Canada said manufacturing sales declined 0.7 percent to $57.1 billion in October, the second consecutive monthly decrease.

Lower sales in the transportation equipment and fabricated metal product industries were partly offset by higher sales in the petroleum and coal product industry, Statistics Canada said.

