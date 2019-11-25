Canadian Stocks Move Higher; TSX Hits New All-time High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market opened on a firm note Monday morning and the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index hit a new all-time high as investors picked up shares amid renewed optimism about a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 85.80 points, or 0.51%, at 17,040.64 about half-an-hour past noon. The index touched a new high at 17,048.47.

Shares from consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors hogged the limelight. The Consumer Staples index rose 1.51% and the Consumer Discretionary index surged up 1.4%.

In the consumer staples space, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO) gained about 3%. Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) advanced 2%, while Metro Inc. (MRU.TO), Loblaw Co (LT.TO), Premium Brands Holding Corp (PBH.TO) and The North West Company (NWC. TO) gained 1 to 1.6%.

Among consumer discretionary shares, Martinrea International (MRE.TO) gained about 3.5%. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO) and Brp Inc. (DOO.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) gained 1.3 to 2.5%.

Charles Schwab is buying TD Ameritrade in an all-stock deal worth approximately US$26 billion. The deal will see Toronto-Dominion Bank, which holds approximately 43% of TD Ameritrade's stock, own a roughly 13% stake in the combined company. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares were up 0.7%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) shares gained more than 1.5% after the company announced that it has commenced its previously announced tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Carbonite, Inc. at a price of U.S. $23.00 per share, through its subsidiary, Coral Merger Sub Inc.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL.TO) shares plunged nearly 17% after the company announced it would buy Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO) for about C$4.89 billion ($3.68 billion) in an all-stock deal, as it looks to scale up its mining operations and boost reserves. Detour Gold shares were gaining about 3.5%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed wholesale trade in Canada rose 1.0% to $65.1 billion in September, nearly offsetting the 1.2% decline in August.

Sales were up in five of seven sub-sectors, representing 82% of total wholesale sales.

On the trade front, there is renewed optimism about a deal between the U.S. and China after a tabloid run by China's ruling Communist Party discounted "negative" media reports and said the economic superpowers are "very close" to a phase one deal.

China also remains committed to continuing talks for a phase two or even a phase three deal with the United States, the state-backed Global Times said on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have also recently made positive comments about a potential trade deal despite reports of complications arising that could delay the agreement until next year.

