Canadian Stocks Move Higher, Aided By A Surge In Mining Stocks

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks edged higher on Tuesday, extending yesterday's gains, as metal stocks continued to trade positively due to increasing safe-haven demand for gold amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

After opening just above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, saw volatility early in the session but gained momentum later to finally settle at 32,407.02, up by 187.07 points (or 0.58%).

Six of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

After months of airstrikes and a "naval blockade" of Venezuela, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration shocked the world on Saturday by capturing Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro along with his wife and escorted them to the U.S., where they were produced in a court in New York to face charges of illegal drug trade and other offences. However, the couple denied all the charges.

While announcing the success of the operation, Trump stated that the U.S. is taking control of Venezuela's oil industry and encouraged American oil majors to resurrect the nation's dilapidated oil installations and infrastructure.

Experts feel that the process will not take place as easy as Trump wants it to happen and would require around 10 years and billions of dollars in investments.

Venezuela has approximately 303 billion barrels of oil reserves, nearly 17% of all global oil reserves, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

America's new-found access to rich reserves of "heavy crude" in Venezuela has raised apprehensions about Canadian oil exporters losing their market share in the U.S.

In this context, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canadian oil will be "low carbon" and "competitive."

Data released by S&P Global today revealed that the Composite PMI recorded 46.7 in December 2025 (up from 44.9 in November) and remaining below the 50.0 no-change mark for the second straight month.

Manufacturing edged up to 48.6 in December from 48.4.

Services PMI rose to 46.5 in December 2025 from 44.3 in November.

The data further revealed that business activity fell as new work-volumes fell for the thirteenth consecutive month. New export business remained weak, posting another sharp monthly drop.

In the U.S., investors are betting on just a 16.1% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting this month-end.

In Canada, the Bank of Canada has brought rates down to 2.25% after instituting four quarter-point reductions. At the time of the last rate cut, the central bank announced that the rates were at "about the right level." Experts feel that the central bank's monetary easing has run its course.

Investors are now focusing their attention on the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, a tripartite free-trade pact that allows the three nations to export and import goods liberally among themselves.

This CUSMA route is supporting Canadian exporters who push their merchandise via this channel to escape the 35% tariffs imposed by Trump on Canadian exports into the U.S.

Weeks before, Trump had indicated that the U.S. may amend the tenets of the deal or even may walk out of the agreement altogether, alarming Canadian market participants.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (3.12%), IT (2.14%), Consumer Discretionary (1.62%), and Industrials (1.02%).

Among the individual stocks, First Majestic Silver Corp (10.06%), Endeavour Silver Corp (8.38%), Perpetua Resources Corp (6.54%), Aya Gold and Silver Inc (6.43%), Celestica Inc (4.26%), and Aritzia Inc (3.57%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Communication Services (0.48%), Financials (0.60%), Consumer Staples (0.69%), and Energy (0.72%).

Among the individual stocks, Enerflex Ltd (4.10%), Baytex Energy Corp (3.39%), Canada Packers Inc (1.94%), Maple Leaf Foods (1.85%), and Bank of Nova Scotia (1.95%) were the notable losers.

