Canadian Stocks Mostly Higher Following Upbeat Economic Data

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions.

Currently, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is just off its highs of the session, up 170.57 points or 0.8 percent at 20,507.78.

The continued strength in the markets may reflect optimism about the outlook for the global economy following upbeat data from China and Europe.

A private survey showed activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February, while a separate report showed a reading on eurozone business activity reached an eight-month high.

The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing a very slight slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of February.

The ISM said its services PMI edged down to 55.1 in February from 55.2 in January, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector. Economists had expected the index to slip to 54.5.

The report also showed the prices index fell to 65.6 in February from 67.8 in January, pointing to a slowdown in the pace of price growth.

"Overall, there isn't much in the ISM services report to suggest the Fed needs to raise rates significantly higher than previously planned," said Andrew Hunter, Deputy Chief US Economist at Capital Economics.

Healthcare stocks are turning in some of the best performances on the day, resulting in a 1.8 percent surge by the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index.

Significant strength is also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent gain being posted by the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index.

The strength in the gold sector comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery climbing $10 to $1,850.50 an ounce.

Energy stocks are also seeing considerable strength amid an increase by the price of crude oil, moving notably higher along with utilities and technology stocks.

In Canadian economic news, Statistics Canada release a report showing the monthly total value of building permits in Canada plunged 4.0 percent to $9.8 billion in January.

A separate Statistics Canada report showed the labor productivity of Canadian businesses fell 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, reflecting the third consecutive quarterly decline.

