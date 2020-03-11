Canadian Stocks More Than Offset Yesterday's Rebound

(RTTNews) - Following the rebound seen in the previous session, Canadian stocks showed a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Wednesday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged 688.00 points or 4.6 percent to 14,270.09, more than offsetting the strong gain posted on Tuesday to hit its lowest closing level in over a year.

The pullback came as traders cashed in on yesterday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed to nearly 122,000 worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that up to 70 percent of the German population could become infected with the coronavirus.

Stocks saw further downside after the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, citing the disease's rapid spread outside of China.

"We're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic."

Traders also seemed to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

Energy stocks helped to lead the way lower, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index plunging by 7.4 percent amid a notable pullback by the price of crude oil.

The weakness among energy stocks came as the price of crude oil for April delivery slumped $1.38 to $32.98 a barrel after spiking $3.23 to $34.36 a barrel in the previous session.

Materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary and utilities stocks also saw substantial weakness amid a broad based sell-off.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.