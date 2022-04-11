Canadian Stocks Modestly Lower Amid Steep Drop By Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Monday, with stocks on Bay Street currently seeing modest weakness.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index peeked into positive territory in early trading but is currently down 66.31 points or 0.3 percent at 21,808.04.

Energy stocks have helped to lead the way lower on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index down by 2.2 percent.

The sell-off by energy stocks comes as the price of crude oil for May delivery is tumbling $3.04 to $95.22 a barrel amid concerns about the outlook for demand.

Utilities, real estate and technology stocks have also moved to the downside on the day, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Worries about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai are weighing on the markets.

The weakness on the day also comes amid a continued increase in U.S. treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest levels in three years.

