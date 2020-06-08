Canadian Stocks Modestly Higher At Noon In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is modestly higher in early afternoon trades on Monday amid continued optimism about economic recovery following gradual reopening of businesses across the world.

The market suffered a setback of sorts after a firm start and briefly dropped to around the flat line, but recovered some ground subsequently, riding on gains in healthcare and energy stocks.

Financial shares are off early highs. Materials and consumer discretionary stocks are mixed, while consumer staples, industrial and information technology stocks are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 23.48 points or 0.15% at 15,877.55 about a quarter past noon. The index, which rose to 15,980.07 earlier, dropped to a low of 15,847.87 around mid-morning.

ShawCor Ltd (SCL.TO) shares are soaring 34%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is rising 32%, while Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Aphria (APHA.TO) and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) are gaining 10 to 12.3%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) is gaining 8%. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is up 7.5%, while Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are gaining 5% and 3.85%, respectively. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO), another stock to have moved higher on strong volumes, is up 1.6%.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Mty Food (MTY.TO) and CanadianTire Corporation (CTC.TO) are up 4.5% to 10%.

Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) are up 1 to 2.5%.

On the economic front, housing Starts in Canada increased to 193,500 units in May from 166,400 units a month earlier.

