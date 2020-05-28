Canadian Stocks Modestly Higher Around Noon

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent retreat that resulted in a brief spell in negative territory, the Canadian stock market recovered lost ground in cautious trade Thursday morning.

Though expectations that easing of lockdowns and the various massive stimulus measures announced by many governments and central banks will result in a quicker economic recovery keep the mood positive, investors are largely refraining from making significant moves as they appear to be waiting for more clear signals to emerge.

Activity is stock specific with quarterly earnings results and other corporate news giving some direction.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 46.38 points, or 0.3%, at 15,318.51 a few minutes before noon. Earlier, the index dropped to a low of 15,226.86 after a positive start.

Healthcare, materials and information technology stocks are among the notable gainers. A few stocks from consumer staples and utilities sections too have posted impressive gains.

Energy and financial stocks are weak. Consumer discretionary and industrial stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) are up 5.5 to 8%.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO) are gaining 2.75% and 2.6%, respectively.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) is declining 2.3%. The TD Group reported adjusted net income of $1.6 billion or $0.85 per share for the second quarter compared with adjusted net income of $3.27 billion or $1.75 per share a year ago. The bank said its provisions for credit losses soared to nearly $3.22 billion in the second quarter, as against credit losses of $633 million in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) is down by about 1.2%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $441 million for the second quarter ended April 30, 2020, compared with adjusted net income of $1.36 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS dropped to $0.94 in the latest quarter from $2.97 a year ago.

Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) is down nearly 5%. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is declining 4.8%, while Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) are down 2.5 to 3.2%. Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) is down 2%.

On the economic front, Canada's current account deficit rose to C$ 11.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020 from an upwardly revised C$ 9.3 billion in the the previous. That was much higher than market's expectations of a shortfall of C$ 10 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.