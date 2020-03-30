Canadian Stocks Moderately Higher After Volatile Start

(RTTNews) - After a volatile start that saw the market briefly plunge sharply into the red in early trades Monday morning, Canadian stocks have staged a recovery, thanks to some brisk buying in energy, information technology and materials shares.

A few stocks from industrial and financial sections too have posted strong gains, while real estate and healthcare stocks are mostly lower.

While worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and several parts of Europe have raised fears of a deeper and prolonged recession, the U.S. government's decision to extend social distancing guidelines, and last week's stimulus announcements from the Canadian government appear to be supporting the market a bit.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 12,548.96 at one stage, losing around 140 points in the process, was up 153.27 points, or 1.2%, at 12,841.01 a few minutes before noon.

On Friday, the index ended down 633.43 points, or 5.11%, at 12,687.74, not far off from the day's low of 12,630.27.

MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are up 19%, 13.5% and 12.5%, respectively. Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOY.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are also up sharply.

In the materials space, Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) is gaining 8.5%, while First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) are higher by about 5%. Kinross Gold (K.TO), Methanex (MX.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) are also up with strong gains.

Among information technology stocks, CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) are gaining 3.7 to 4.3%. Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Absolute Systems (ABT.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

Among the stocks in the healthcare index, Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is down more than 16%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is declining 7% and Aphria (APHA.TO) is down nearly 4%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Extendicare (EXE.TO) are up 1.5% and 0.5%, respectively.

Though stocks have gained some ground, the mood remains cautious amid reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections across the globe.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday extended national social distancing guidelines until at least April 30th.

Trump had previously hoped to reopen the country by Easter Sunday, on April 12th, but said he decided to extend the guidelines in an effort to keep the death toll from the coronavirus below 100,000.

The announcement by Trump comes as data from Johns Hopkins University shows more than 143,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 2,500 deaths.

Some public health experts warned that reopening the country too early risked making the coronavirus outbreak even worse.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.