Canadian Stocks Might Open Mixed

(RTTNews) - Early suggestions point to a mixed open for Canadian markets on Friday. Geo-political developments, especially the war between Israel and Hamas might be influencing the market sentiments.

Due to lower demand, Gold futures for December delivery are down. Crude Oil Futures are slightly up.

S&P/TSX Composite Index closed Thursday at 18,875.31, down 72.54 points or 0.38 percent. Losses in IT as well as Clean technologies had an impact on the Composite Index.

The Royal Bank of Canada is gaining more than 0.75 percent at $79.70. The Power Corporation of Canada gained yesterday.

Asian shares finished positive. European shares are mostly down.

France's CAC 40 is sliding 62.69 points or 0.91 percent. Germany's DAX is up 8.63 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of the U.K. is falling 10.16 points or 0.14 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 13.68 points or 0.14 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is down 0.35 percent.

