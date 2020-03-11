(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Wednesday after ending the previous session sharply higher.

Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

Johns Hopkins also said the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has jumped to more than 1,000 from just over 100 a week ago.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that up to 70 percent of the German population could become infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

A pullback by the price of crude oil may also weigh on the markets, with crude for April delivery slumping $1.33 to $33.03 a barrel after spiking $3.23 to $34.36 a barrel on Tuesday.

