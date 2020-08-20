Canadian Stocks Little Changed In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Thursday after recovering from an initial move to the downside.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line and is currently 7.12 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 16,584.50.

An unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits contributed to the initial weakness, although selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading.

Despite the recovery by the broader market, notable weakness remains visible among energy stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index falling by 1.4 percent.

The weakness in the energy sector comes amid a decrease by the price of crude oil, as crude for September delivery is falling $0.46 to $42.47 a barrel.

Meanwhile, technology and real estate stocks are seeing considerable strength on the day, while the other sectors are showing more modest moves.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.