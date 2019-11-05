Canadian Stocks Little Changed Amid Choppy Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside over the course of the two previous sessions, Canadian stocks are showing a lack of direction during trading on Tuesday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged and is currently up just 6.74 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 16,676.55.

The choppy trading comes as traders continue to express optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal but seem to be waiting for more concrete developments.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are widely expected to sign phase one of an agreement sometime this month.

As part of the deal, the U.S. is likely to scrap tariffs on about $156 billion worth of Chinese imports currently set to take effect on December 15th.

A report from the Financial Times said the U.S. is also considering China's request to lift the 15 percent tariff on about $125 billion worth of Chinese goods that went into effect on September 1st.

A person familiar with Beijing's negotiating position told Reuters that China is continuing to press Washington to "remove all tariffs as soon as possible."

Despite the lackluster performance by the broader market, energy stocks are seeing continued strength, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index up by 1.7 percent.

The strength among energy stocks comes amid a continued increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for December delivery climbing $0.75 to $57.29 a barrel.

Healthcare stocks have also shown a strong move to the upside on the day, while considerable weakness is visible among technology and utilities stocks.

On the economic front, Statistics Canada released a report showing the Canadian trade deficit narrowed to C$978 million in September from C$1.2 billion in August, as imports fell by more than exports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.