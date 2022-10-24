Canadian Stocks Little Changed Amid Choppy Trading

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session sharply higher, Canadian stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line and is currently up 7.09 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 18,868.04.

The choppy trading on Bay Street comes amid uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates in the U.S. ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points next week, but traders are hopeful the central bank will indicate plans to slow the pace of rates hikes beginning in December.

The optimism partly stems from a Wall Street Journal report suggesting some Fed officials have expressed greater unease with the aggressive pace of rate hikes.

Despite the lackluster performance by the broader markets, healthcare stocks have moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index down by 2.2 percent.

Gold stocks are also seeing considerable weakness amid a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal, resulting in a 1.2 percent drop by the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index.

While tech stocks have also moved notably lower amid concerns about a continued crackdown on the Chinese tech sector, energy and consumer staples have moved to the upside.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.