Canadian Stocks Little Changed After Recovering From Initial Drop

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, Canadian stocks have regained ground over the course of morning trading on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has climbed well off its early lows and is currently lingering near the unchanged line, down just 2.55 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 16,527.51.

The early weakness on Bay Street partly reflected a pullback by materials stocks, which moved back to the downside along with the price of gold.

With gold for December delivery slumping $16.90 to $1,953.50 an ounce, the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index remains down by 0.9 percent.

Most of the other sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the roughly flat performance by the broader market.

On the economic front, Statistics Canada released a report showing a record increase in Canadian manufacturing sales in the month of June.

The report said manufacturing sales skyrocketed by 20.7 percent to C$48.7 billion in June after soaring by 11.6 percent in May.

Statistics Canada noted many factories operated at a much higher capacity in June, with the capacity utilization rate for the total manufacturing sector jumping 10.9 percentage points to 73.3 percent.

