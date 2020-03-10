Canadian Stocks Likely To Regain Ground After Yesterday's Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday, regaining ground following the sell-off seen in the previous session.

Bargain hunting may contribute to early strength on Bay Street after the S&P/TSX Composite Index plummeted by 10.3 percent on Monday to its lowest closing level in over a year.

A rebound by the price of crude oil may also generate some buying interest, with crude for April delivery jumping $2.77 to $33.90 a barrel.

Crude for April delivery plunged $10.15 to $31.13 a barrel in the previous session amid indications of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Stocks around the world have rebounded on Tuesday after falling sharply on Monday, with the rebound partly reflecting a positive reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to provide "very substantial relief" amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump told reporters Monday evening that he would be meeting with House and Senate Republicans today to discuss a possible payroll tax cut or other stimulus measures.

