Canadian Stocks Likely To Open Lower On Weak Commodity Prices

(RTTNews) - Lower crude oil and bullion prices point to a weak start for Canadian shares on Thursday. Trading volume is likely to be thin ahead of the long holiday weekend.

In company news, B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) reported total gold production of 209,365 oz in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which was 5% above the company's budget. The company also said that it is on track to meet annual guidance of 990,000 to 1,050,000 oz of total gold production.

On the economic front, final data on Canadian manufacturing sales for the month of February is due at 8:30 AM ET. A report on wholesale sales for February is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, taking in stride the Bank of Canada's decision to hike interest rates by 50 basis points to 1% to combat surging inflation. It was the biggest single hike by the central bank in two decades.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to a high of 21,888.76, ended the session with a gain of 122.61 points or 0.56% at 21,838.02.

Asian stocks moved higher on Thursday, as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped push rate-sensitive tech stocks higher and China pledged measures to cushion the damage to the economy due to the stringent lockdown measures imposed in Shanghai and elsewhere.

After a sluggish start, European stocks are moving higher with investors reacting to the European Central Bank's policy announcement.

The European Central Bank today kept its monetary policy unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, paving the way for a start to policy normalization in the summer.

The ECB said that it expects to conclude its net asset purchases in the third quarter, earlier than previously stated.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May are down $1.33 or 1.28% at $102.92 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $2.50 or 0.1% at $1,982.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.225 or 0.85% at $25.805 an ounce.

