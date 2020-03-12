Canadian Stocks Likely To Join Global Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks appear poised to join the global sell-off on Thursday, extending the sharp pullback seen in the previous session.

Concerns about the impact of the coronavirus are likely to continue to weigh on the markets after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the outbreak last night.

Trump was likely seeking to calm the markets but has instead exacerbated concerns by announcing a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days.

The president's remarks also created some confusion, as he initially said the prohibitions would apply to trade and cargo before subsequently tweeting that trade "will in no way be affected."

Trump also announced plans to address the economic impact of the outbreak, although some investors have complained about a lack of specifics.

Reflecting the widespread impact of the outbreak, the NBA has suspended its season after an all-star player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have also tested positive in Australia.

Energy stocks may see further downside after turning in some of the market's worst performances on Wednesday, with a continued drop by the price of crude oil likely to weigh on the sector.

Crude oil for April delivery is tumbling $2.08 to $30.90 a barrel after slumping $1.38 to $32.98 a barrel in the previous session.

