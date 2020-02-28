Canadian Stocks Keep Falling As Virus Fears Escalate

(RTTNews) - It's a massive sell-off in the Canadian stock market Friday morning as investors continue to fret over the rapid spread of the dreaded new coronavirus and its imminent impact on global growth.

Mirroring all-round selling, stocks from all the sectors are down sharply in the red. Materials shares are the worst hit, and the Capped Materials Index has tumbled 6.4%. Consumer staples, information technology, industrial, energy and financial shares are seeing a free fall as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which crashed to 15,896.35, losing about 820 points in the process, is currently at 16,094.15, down 623.29 points, or 3.73%. The index has shed more than 10% this week.

New Zealand and Nigeria have confirmed their first coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization has warned that the fast-spreading disease could soon reach most, "if not all" countries around the world.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said the organization has raised its assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of the coronavirus to "very high."

In addition to the confirmed cases in new countries, the number of cases in countries like China, South Korea and Iran countries to rise.

According to reports, officials in the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan, declared a state of emergency because of the pace of new infections there. South Korean officials are said to be rushing to test thousands of members of a church at the center of that country's outbreak.

In the U.S., California Governor Gavin Newsom said 33 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and the state is currently monitoring at least 8,400 others.

In Canadian economic news, the country's GDP expanded 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 over the previous quarter in which it grew 0.3%. In December, GDP expanded 0.3%, month-over-month.

Producer prices in Canada dropped to 117.30 points in January 2020, from 117.40 a month earlier, while wholesale prices were down to 104 points in January from 106.40 points in December 2019.

In the stock market, Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) are down 9 to 10%. Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) is declining by about 5.8%.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is down more than 7%. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are down 2 to 5%.

U.S. stocks are down sharply. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,100 points earlier this morning, is down by about 2.7% despite having regained nearly fifty percent of its loss. The S&P 500 is lower by 2% and the Nasdaq is down 1.25%.

Markets across Europe tumbled with investors going on a selling spree, fearing an imminent recession. Asian markets too closed on a highly negative note on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down by about 4.8% at $44.84 a barrel. Gold futures for April are plunging nearly 3% at $1,593.70 an ounce.

