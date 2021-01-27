Canadian Stocks Join Global Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks showed a substantial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, extending the drop seen over the course of the previous session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index fell sharply early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day before closing down 354.98 points or 2 percent at 17,424.43.

The continued weakness on the day came as Canadian stocks followed their U.S. and European peers sharply lower.

Concerns about the impact of new, more contagious coronavirus strains weighed on the markets along with uncertainty about the prospects for more stimulus under President Joe Biden.

Worries about recent speculative trading by retail investors also weighed on Wall Street amid continued spikes by heavily shorted stocks.

Materials stocks helped to lead the way lower, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index down by 3.5 percent as the price of gold close lower for the fifth consecutive session.

Substantial weakness was also visible among industrial and consumer discretionary stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Industrials Index and the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Discretionary Index tumbling by 3 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Most of the other major sectors also moved to the downside on the day, although some strength was visible among information technology stocks.

