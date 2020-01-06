Canadian stocks inch lower on U.S.-Iran tensions

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main equity index fell at the open on Monday, hit by rising tensions in the Middle East over the killing of a top Iranian commander by the United States last week.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 11.68 points, or 0.07%, at 17,054.44.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

