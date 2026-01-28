Canadian Stocks Inch Higher As Investors Analyze BoC Decisions

(RTTNews) - Extending yesterday's gains, Canadian stocks edged higher on Wednesday as traders assessed the interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada along with its economic outlook, while the looming threat of war in the Middle East restrained them from making big moves.

After opening above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index remained volatile throughout the session before settling at 33,176.07, up by 79.67 points (or 0.24%).

Three of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Stating that the Governing Council has concluded that the current policy rate remains appropriate, today the Bank of Canada decided to leave interest rates untouched for the second straight meeting.

With today's decision, which was widely anticipated, the central bank maintained its target for the overnight rate at 2.25%, with the Bank Rate at 2.50% and the deposit rate at 2.20%.

With regard to its economic outlook, the BoC stated that growth is projected to be modest in the near-term with a slowdown in population growth while Canada adjusts to U.S. protectionism. Inflation is projected to remain near the 2% target.

Though the central bank stressed that uncertainty has heightened, it also added that the bank is prepared to respond if the outlook changes.

Since August 2025, the Canadian economy has been suffering from the 35% tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on a majority of its exports to the U.S.

Some goods and products were sent through the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, a free-trade pact that helped Canada to bypass the tariffs.

However, a few months before, Trump gave a jolt to the interests of Canadian domestic business houses when he hinted that the U.S. may or may not renew the CUSMA pact. Notably, the deal is up for renewal in a few months.

Today, the central bank stated that a key source of prevailing trade uncertainty for Canada is the "review of CUSMA."

In March, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney traveling to India to expand bilateral trade. The two nations had friction in ties during the tenure of Carney's predecessor that Carney has ironed out through diplomatic measures over the past few months.

Recently, Carney was also on a four-day visit to China, where he successfully reset the strained bilateral ties after which China lowered many of its tariffs.

In the Middle East, the threat of a U.S.-Iran war has increased as geopolitical tensions continue to rise, with Trump issuing an ultimatum to Iran asking them to come to the negotiating table "before it is too late." An armada of U.S. naval ships is closing in near Iran.

However, undeterred by U.S. threats, Iran announced that it is ready to confront any U.S. attack and retaliate with a "regret-inducing response." Iran also warned its neighbors not to accommodate U.S. forces.

Iran currently has the support of Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi militia groups.

The escalation has driven investors to seek safe-haven assets like gold.

As a result, the Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery soared to $5,301.60 per troy ounce, a new record high and consequently in Canada, gold-linked stocks soared.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (1.91%), Energy (1.03%), and IT (0.34%).

Among the individual stocks, Aya Gold and Silver Inc (6.63%), Oceanagold Corp (4.30%), Skeena Resources Ltd (4.30%), Parex Resources Inc (2.17%), and Firan Technology Group Corp (5.27%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (0.96%), Consumer Staples (1.07%), Consumer Discretionary (1.44%), and Healthcare (1.70%).

Among the individual stocks, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (5.99%), Aritzia Inc (6.21%), Magna International Inc (2.45%), and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (2.86%) were the notable losers.

Energy Fuels Inc (14.48%), Denison Mines Corp (8.97%), and Nexgen Energy Ltd (8.54%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.