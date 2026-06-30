Canadian Stocks Inch Higher Amid Looming CUSMA Deadline, Uncertainty Over U.S.-Iran Talks

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ticked higher on Tuesday as investors refrained from big moves due to the lack of clarity over U.S.-Iran negotiations and the uncertainty surrounding Canada-U.S. trade talks.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index lost the momentum gained early in the session and remained volatile throughout the session before settling at 34,856.99, up by 33.17 points (or 0.10%).

Five of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the healthcare sector leading the pack.

With only a few hours left for the commencement of negotiations to decide on the future of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade, unrest prevails in the market as the tripartite deal is crucial for Canadian businesses.

Economists predict three possibilities could emerge. Firstly, all three nations could agree to a reworked deal in which case the U.S. could push Canada and Mexico to make more concessions.

Secondly, the agreement could carry on unchanged through 2026 without a renewal.

Thirdly, the U.S. could walk out of the deal and strike separate bilateral agreements with both of its neighbors.

While Canada and the U.S. want a 16-year extension, U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal in claiming that the U.S. does not benefit much from this pact and expressed his wish to exit the deal.

The CUSMA allowed Canadian exporters to bypass the large tariffs imposed by Trump last year on Canadian imports into the U.S. With the U.S. intention unclear, Canadian industries are feeling a sense of insecurity.

According to a research survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, two-thirds of small businesses (64%) want to secure favorable terms in a renegotiated CUSMA and should take the time needed even if it means a longer wait.

On the geopolitical front, after a brief military confrontation following two separate "projectile attacks" on two vessels transiting across the Strait of Hormuz over last weekend, representatives of the U.S. and Iran arrived in Qatar today to hold talks with Qatari mediators to discuss the preliminary agreement.

The delegations, led by U.S. Special Envoy for Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, on the U.S. side, are set to hold separate meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators.

On June 17, the U.S. and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding to pause attacks for 60 days and discuss exploring ways to end the hostilities.

Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz following the signing of the MoU and resumption of shipping traffic across the strait eased crude oil supply-related concerns.

Investors are wary of the hard stance by both the U.S. and Iran over the authority, control, and management of the Strait of Hormuz.

While Iranian leaders have been reasserting that control over shipping management across the strait will wrest fully with Iran, U.S. leaders have been stressing that the strait will be free for all international ships after the final deal.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that the real Gross Domestic Product grew 0.5% in April, after contracting 0.1% in March, on strength in both goods-producing and services-producing industries.

Goods-producing industries rose 1.2% in April, reflecting growth in most sectors and driven by mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.

Services-producing industries grew 0.3%, rising for the third month in a row, driven by growth in the public sector and transportation and warehousing.

Overall, 14 of the 20 industrial sectors grew in April. The manufacturing sector rose 0.6% in April, driven by expansions in durable-goods manufacturing industries.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Healthcare (1.02%), IT (0.85%), Financials (0.77%), Materials (0.64%), and Industrials (0.13%).

Among the individual stocks, Mda Space Ltd (8.50%), Curaleaf Holdings Inc (5.88%), Celestica Inc (6.15%), Computer Modelling Group Ltd (2.58%), Igm Financial Inc (3.13%), Taseko Mines Ltd (8.19%), and 5N Plus Inc (5.80%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Energy (0.24%), Real Estate (0.39%), Consumer Discretionary (0.45%), Utilities (0.60%), Consumer Staples (1.06%), and Communication Services (2.60%).

Among the individual stocks, Rogers Communications Inc (4.63%), Saputo Inc (3.68%), AltaGas Ltd (1.47%), Allied Properties Real Estate Inv Trust (1.50%), and Birchcliff Energy Ltd (2.52%) were the notable losers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.