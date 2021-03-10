Canadian Stocks In Positive Territory; TSX Hits New All-time High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which opened on a firm note, very nearly slipped into the red after the central bank announced its rate decision, but recovered swiftly as buying resumed and was fairly well placed in positive territory a little past noon on Wednesday.

Optimism about quick economic recovery, and the drop in U.S. Treasury yields continued to support market.

The Bank of Canada has left interest rate unchanged, holding the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25%. The Bank rate is unchanged at 0.5% and the deposit rate remains steady at 0.25%.

The central bank said it is maintaining its extraordinary forward guidance. The quantitative easing program will continue at the current pace of at least $4 billion per week.

Energy and consumer staples shares are up with strong gains. A few stocks from utilities, financial, consumer discretionary, materials and industrials shares are also notably higher, while technology and healthcare stocks are a bit subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened with a positive gap of over 100 points at 18,703.17, slid to 18,602.60 before spurting to a new all-time high at 18,728.33. The Index was up 99.58 points or 0.55% at 18,698.77 a few minutes past noon.

The Capped Energy Index is rising 2.3%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is soaring nearly 11%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) are up 5% and 4.3%, respectively. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are gaining 1.75 to 4%.

Consumer staples stock Empire Co (EMP.A.TO) is surging up 7.7%. Primo Water Corp (PRMW.TO) is gaining 3.3%, while Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO), Saputo Inc (SAP.TO), Loblaw Co (L.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO) and Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO) are up 1 to 1.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.