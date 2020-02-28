US Markets

Canadian stocks in correction mode as virus sell-down continues

Canada's main stock index plunged into correction territory on Friday as an increase in global coronavirus cases unsettled investors worried about its economic impact.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index plunged into correction territory on Friday as an increase in global coronavirus cases unsettled investors worried about its economic impact.

* Investors typically consider a technical correction in a security or index to be a drop of 10% or more from its recent peak.

* At 9:57 a.m. ET (1457 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 732.69 points, or 4.38%, at 15,984.75. The index was about 11% down from a record high touched on Feb. 20.

* The index was set to lose more than 10% for the week, its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

* World stocks shed almost $6 trillion this week as fears of a coronavirus pandemic surged after five countries reported their first cases. MKTS/GLOB

* Canada's energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.9% as oil prices plummeted amid fears of slowing economic growth. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.8%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 2.3%.

* On the TSX, seven issues were higher, while 223 issues declined for a 31.86-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 41.32 million shares traded.

* First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO fell 14.4%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Seabridge Gold SEA.TO, down 12.4%.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Snc Lavalin SNC.TO, which jumped 4.1% after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, and Cascades Inc CAS.TO, which rose 2.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy SU.TO and Bombardier B BBDb.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 29 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 17 new 52-week highs and 195 new lows, with total volume of 78.11 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

