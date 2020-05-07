Canadian Stocks Holding In Positive Territory At Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was holding in positive territory Thursday noon with some key stocks finding solid support at higher levels.

The mood was positive this morning thanks to data showing an unexpected jump in Chinese exports in the month of April, and a sharp rise in crude oil prices. Easing of lockdown restrictions continued to aid sentiment.

The index was up 100.61 points, or 0.68%, at 14,931.35 a little past noon, after having surged to a high of 15,016.03 earlier in the session.

Energy stocks led the move up north as WTI crude oil futures rose 7% to $25.70 a barrel. The Capped Energy Index climbed up 3.5% before paring some gains. Consumer discretionary stocks were the other prominent gainers. There were notable gains for a few stocks in financial and industrial sectors as well.

Healthcare shares drifted lower, while information technology and materials shares were mostly sluggish.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), up nearly 6%, topped the list of gainers in the Energy index. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) moved up 5.5% and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) rallied 5.4%.

Enerflex (EFX.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Enerplus (ERF.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained 3.5 to 5%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) reported first-quarter net loss of C$1.28 billion, compared to last year's profit of C$961 million. Loss per share was C$1.08, compared to profit of C$0.80 a year ago, the company said. The stock was up by about 1.3% at noon.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) shares rose by about 4%. The company reported a first-quarter loss of nearly $1.43 billion as it was hit by one-time non-cash charges in the quarter including a writedown of its investment in DCP Midstream, a joint venture in the U.S. In the first quarter of the previous year, Enbridge posted a profit of $1.89 billion or 94 cents per share.

Bombardier (BBD.B.TO) shares declined 7% after the company announced that it posted a net loss of $200 million or $0.11 per share in the first quarter of this year, compared to net income of $239 million or $0.08 per share in the prior year. The company's adjusted net loss per share widened to $0.10 from $0.07 last year.

Telus Corp. (T.TO) said it earned $353 million or 28 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, down from $437 million or 36 cents per share in last year's first quarter. Telus said its adjusted earnings for the quarter fell to 32 cents per share from 38 cents per share a year ago. Telus shares were down by about 1%.

In economic news, the Ivey PMI for Canada declined to 22.8 in April 2020 from 26 in the previous month. That was well be the expected reading, and was also the lowest on record.

