Canadian Stocks Giving Back Ground Following Recent Strength

(RTTNews) - After trending higher over the past few sessions, Canadian stocks are giving back ground during trading on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by 106.56 points or 0.6 percent at 18,738.01 after ending the previous session at a new record closing high.

The pullback by Canadian stocks may be partly due to a jump by U.S. treasury yields, with the yield on the ten-year note spiking above 1.6 percent to its highest intraday level in over a year.

Healthcare stocks are pulling back sharply after skyrocketing in the previous session, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index down by 2.2 percent.

Considerable weakness is also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent drop by the S&P/TSX Capped Gold Index.

The weakness in the gold sector comes amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery falling $12.70 to $1,709.90 an ounce.

Information technology and industrial stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside, while most of the other major sectors are seeing more modest weakness.

In economic news, Statistics Canada released a report before the start of trading showing Canadian employment increased by 259,000 jobs in February, after falling by 266,000 jobs over the previous two months.

The report also showed the unemployment rate fell by 1.2 percentage points to 8.2 percent in February, the lowest rate since March 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.