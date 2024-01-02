News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Stocks Giving Back Ground Following Last Year's Strength

January 02, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, more than offsetting the uptick seen during the final trading session of 2023.

Continuing to give back ground after reaching its best closing level in well over a year last Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 100.07 points or 0.5 percent at 20,858.37.

The weakness on Bay Street comes as some traders are cashing in on last year's strength in the markets, which saw the S&P/TSX Composite Index spike by 8.1 percent.

Profit taking has contributed to substantial weakness among tech stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index plunging by 3.2 percent.

The weakness in the sector also comes as shares of Apple are moving sharply lower on Wall Street after Barclays downgraded its rating on the tech giant's stock to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Financial and real estate stocks are also seeing some weakness on the day, while energy stocks are bucking the downward trend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.