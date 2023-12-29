News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Stocks Fluctuate Before Closing Slightly Higher

December 29, 2023 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Friday, with the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index swinging back and forth across the unchanged line.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index eventually ended the session up 29.06 points or 0.1 percent at 20,958.44, regaining ground following Thursday's pullback. For the year, the index jumped by 8.1 percent.

The lackluster performance on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves on the final trading day of 2023.

While profit taking contributed to the pullback in the previous session, traders seemed reluctant to continue cashing on gains amid concerns about further upside after the S&P/TSX Composite Index reached its best closing level in well over a year on Wednesday.

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest on the day, contributing to the lackluster close by the broader markets.

Healthcare and technology stocks saw some weakness, while consumer staples and telecom stocks moved to the upside.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.