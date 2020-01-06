US Markets

Canadian stocks flat as commodity gains offset risk-off selling

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main equity index treaded water on Monday as gains in energy and gold stocks countered pressure from a spike in tensions in the Middle East.

* Sabre-rattling by a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed a top Iranian commander last week, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the region as Iran threatened retaliation against U.S. interests.

* At 09:51 a.m. ET (14:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 5.65 points, or 0.03%, at 17,071.77.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.8% on perceived supply disruptions in the Middle East. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold prices strengthened on safe haven demand. GOL/

* The financials sector .SPTTFS and the industrials sector .GSPTTIN both fell 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 91 issues were higher, while 137 issues declined for a 1.51-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.02 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO, which jumped 9.7% after the company agreed to be taken private.

* First Quantum Minerals FM.TO fell 4%, the most on the TSX, after the company adopted a shareholder rights plan.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO and Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc ME.TO.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 15 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 41.69 million shares.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

