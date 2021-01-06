Canadian Stocks Firmly Up In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was firmly entrenched in positive territory a little past noon on Wednesday, thanks to strong gains recorded by stocks from across various sectors.

With Democratic candidates projected to win the race in the highly anticipated Georgia runoff elections, investors feel the chances of additional fiscal stimulus in the U.S. have now increased.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 195.16 points or 1.1% at 17,877.67 about a quarter past noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up 7.7%. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are surging up 14% and 13.7%, respectively. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is up 12% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is rising 11%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is moving up 5% and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) is advancing 3.7%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) are up 4 to 5%.

In the financial section, Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) is gaining 6%. The company announced on Tuesday that it has completed acquisition of a 51% majority stake in Crescent Capital Group LP, a global alternative credit investment manager. Crescent has approximately US$29 billion in Assets under Management as of September 30, 2020.

CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) are up 2 to 4.3%.

Among energy stocks, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are gaining 2.5 to 6%.

