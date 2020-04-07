Canadian Stocks Firmly In Positive Territory After Bright Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares opened on a bright note Tuesday morning, taking cues from Asian and European markets, after reports showed new coronavirus cases are slowing down in several hot spots across the globe.

Investors now hope central banks and governments will come out with further stimulus to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

For the second session running, consumer discretionary shares are on song. Real estate stocks are also extending recent gains. Shares from energy, healthcare, financial, industrial, consumer staples and utilities sections are up with strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which soared to 14,062.71 in early trades, is up 314.62 points, or 2.31%, at 13,907.32

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are up 3.3%, 3.75% and 2.8%, respectively. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) is rising nearly 4.5% and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) is gaining about 3.1%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) is soaring more than 11% on strong volumes.

MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is up by about 18% and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is gaining 13%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are up 7% and 6.5%, respectively, while Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is up 2%.

U.S. stocks are up sharply, continuing to benefit from signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots such as New York, the epicenter of the global pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the number of new coronavirus deaths in the state has been "effectively flat" over the past two days.

